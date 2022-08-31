The Michigan Wolverines announced their decision for the quarterback position to start the season. Is it a good strategy to oscillate quarterbacks like this? Are there any downsides? In this video, I go through those questions with my opinion, as well as what I would be watching for from each quarterback when deciding who the quarterback should be from week 3 and beyond.

If you missed the previous videos in this series, Part 1 makes the case for Cade McNamara as the starting quarterback, where Part 2 makes the case for JJ McCarthy as the starter.

Let me know your thoughts on any points I missed or any disagreements you have with mine.

