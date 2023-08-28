There appears to be some clarity about coaching responsibilities during Michigan's self-imposed one-game suspension for offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who met with reporters on Monday, quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will be the interim offensive coordinator and will call plays during the Wolverines' season-opener against East Carolina.

Both Moore and Harbaugh are suspended for the game against the Pirates in response to the NCAA investigation that has loomed over the program during the offseason.

U-M's self-imposed suspensions of Moore and Harbaugh are for one game and three games, respectively.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the interim head coach for the game on Saturday.

Campbell has prior offensive coordinator experience, as he was the OC for Old Dominion for two seasons before joining the U-M program.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST on Peacock.