Despite the Michigan Wolverines winning big in the home opener 51-7 against the Colorado State Rams, plenty of fans left the stadium thinking about the quarterback position. Cade McNamara got the start for the Wolverines, but didn't necessarily run away with the job. At 9/18 for 136 yards and 1 touchdown, it wasn't a stat line that left many confident that he'll be the man for the job this year.

On the other side of the coin, JJ McCarthy got a number of drives in the game and didn't waste much time announcing himself. A 20 yard scamper to the end zone put a nice end to his first drive of the game, bringing some excitement into the offense. Add a few other nice runs and a 4/4 through the air and McCarthy impressed despite the limited opportunities.

In this video, I seek to answer the following questions: Was Cade McNamara bad? Or was JJ McCarthy just better? Where does this put Michigan going into Hawaii? Check out the analysis where I go through each QBs snaps in the game, walking through their performances.

