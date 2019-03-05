QB JD Johnson breaks down Big 10 pledge
Four-star quarterback JD Johnson from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle committed to Michigan in December. He talked about that pledge and much more this past weekend:You committed to Michigan. How big was ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news