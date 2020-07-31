 QB Trainer On Michigan Wolverines Football's Joe Milton: 'He's Ready, I'm Telling You'
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Trainer On Michigan's Joe Milton: 'He's Ready, I'm Telling You'

With no spring practices and students not being allowed in the facilities until June after the mid-March coronavirus-induced shutdown, Michigan football players had to take it upon themselves to properly train and prepare in anticipation for the 2020 season.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton, who is in the midst of a battle with redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey to claim U-M's starting signal-caller duties, did just that.

The 6-5, 245-pounder has worked in recent months with quarterback coach and founder / program director of Quarterback University Donovan Dooley. They focused on a common goal that Milton's head coach in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh, is on record approving of: Getting one percent better each day.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton is gunning for the starting job.
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton is gunning for the starting job. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
"We were just working on base and balance, delivering shots," Dooley told The Wolverine. "I always tell Joe, let’s work on having several pictures; Joe has always been known to have a very violent arm, strong arm, stretching the field vertically. We were just working on having a good, catchable football on intermediate shots and being able to change that pace up a bit.

