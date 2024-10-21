Quarterback waters muddied as Sherrone Moore deflects questions

It appears, at least for now, that Michigan is going to go back to the drawing board for the fourth time this season at quarterback as the Wolverines prepare for a pivotal game against Michigan State.

Unable to find any answers with Davis Warren, Alex Orji and now Jack Tuttle all season, the Wolverines are back to square one with head coach Sherrone Moore hinting to reporters on Monday that it's going to be an open competition this week.

"We'll see as we practice this week," Moore said.

Moore has been consistent all season that the number one priority that he wants from his starter is taking care of the football and all three quarterbacks have recorded a turnover so far this season.

That hasn't changed as he was asked what he is hoping to see from his quarterbacks in practice this week.

"Just taking care of the ball," Moore said. "That's going to be the number one priority, the biggest thing. You want big plays. You want efficiency. But we have to take care of the football. That would be the number one priority."

According to Moore, turning the ball over in practice hasn't been an issue for the offense, who says the lack of turnovers in practice is simply not translating to games.

The coaches are tasked at trying to fix that issue the rest of the way.

"I feel like you're protecting it way better in practice, and it's just not translated to the game," Moore said. "So we have to figure out as coaches, as a team, how to translate all that stuff to a game. There's things that you're doing in practice that have to replicate like they have before in the game. And for us as coaches, whether that's simplifying, doing things less, so we can be better at those things, especially on offense. And that's what we'll work toward doing that."