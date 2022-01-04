Quick quotes from Juwan Howard's post-Rutgers press conference

A shorthanded Michigan suffered its first loss to Rutgers in program history on Tuesday in a 75-67 affair.

After the game, U-M head coach Juwan Howard met with the media to discuss the loss. Here are some quick quotes provided by the Rutgers athletic department.

On team playing shorthanded: “All hands on deck. With the eight guys, I thought we had plenty to come out here and get a victory. Unfortunately, we came up short. I love how all eight guys competed tonight. We practiced all week without those guys, they are not here, and it was good prep leading up to this moment.”

On the perimeter defense: “They hit some bombs from deep. Some deep, deep threes. And they hit them early and that generated some within those players as well got the fans into it. There were also some times where we did have a defensive breakdown to allow some of those threes. Those are teachable moments, and we’ll continue to keep teaching and growing, and I trust we will get better in those areas. We will learn how to finish games.”

On the defense at the end: “There were some moments where their guy got open, they made the shot, whether it was a defensive breakdown or not. It’s been like that throughout the year. I know our guys are working hard and growing and getting better game-by-game.”

On facing adversity: “I feel like we have the best leader in college basketball in Eli Brooks. That guy is our leader. He's been our leader last year. He's taken on that role in assembling his teammates. His teammates love him because he's like another coach out the floor and in practice. He gives so much to the team. night in and night out, every day in practice with his effort, his voice. He knows the system. He knows what we ask of our players from the offensive and defensive end. He also knows what his job and responsibility is too.”

On three-point shooting: “ We don’t focus on three-point shooting or whatever, we just try and play a solid game. When I look at the stats, I see that we took care of the basketball. We only had eight turnovers and that's big right there and that's why I see growth.”

On the postgame scuffle between the two teams: “I don’t have any idea about that. I was shaking hands with coaches and players and then I turned around and just saw that there was some commotion.”