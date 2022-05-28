Quiet bats put Michigan’s season in jeopardy after loss to Iowa

The Michigan Baseball Team looked to continue its strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday night, but the Wolverines suffered their first loss of the double-elimination-style tournament to the Iowa Hawkeyes in 7-3 fashion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGZvcmNlcyBhbm90aGVyIGdhbWUgYXMgdGhlIEhhd2tleWVz IGRvd24gTWljaGlnYW4gU2F0dXJkYXksIDctMy4gPGJyPjxicj5TdW5kYXkm IzM5O3MgcmVtYXRjaCB3aWxsIHRha2UgcGxhY2UgYXQgZWl0aGVyIDkgYS5t LiBvciAxIHAubS4gQ1QgZGVwZW5kaW5nIG9uIHRoZSBvdXRjb21lIG9mIElu ZGlhbmEtUnV0Z2VycyBjb21pbmcgdXAuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9MVEd0VlU2THFoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFRHdFZVNkxxaDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQHVtaWNoYmFzZWJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hiYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTUzMDc2MDQ4MDE5MjcwODYwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Neither team could plate any runs in the early stages of the game. Both teams threatened in the opening innings, but the pitchers prevailed early on.

Iowa’s Keaton Anthony drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning, and the Hawkeyes brought home the first run of the game.

Kyle Huckstorf extended the Hawkeyes’ lead in the top of the sixth inning, when he laced a two-RBI triple into the right-center field gap.

The Hawkeyes attempted a safety squeeze to bring home Huckstorf following the triple, but first baseman Jake Marti made a highlight-reel play as he slid, bare-handed the ball and flipped it to Jimmy Obertop at home plate to eliminate the scoring threat in Huckstorf.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Michigan loaded the bases, and Jordon Rogers came in to pinch hit for Joey Velazquez. Rogers delivered with a two-RBI single to right field, but Ted Burton was thrown out at the plate, as the Hawkeyes maintained a slim lead.

Iowa added four runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Michigan quickly found itself in desperation mode, trailing by five runs and just nine outs left.

Jimmy Obertop trimmed the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run. Michigan then followed up with a walk and a bunt single, and the Wolverines were quickly in business as the comeback bid progressed.

However, after Iowa went to the bullpen, Connor Schultz struck out the side to end Michigan’s threat.

Clark Elliott started off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, but nothing came of it as Schultz prevented Michigan from putting together a rally, and the Wolverines dropped their first game of the tournament.

Michigan will take on Iowa once again on Sunday in what will be an elimination game for both teams. The game will take place at either 9 a.m. CT or 1 p.m. CT depending on the outcome of the Indiana-Rutgers game. The Wolverines will almost undoubtedly need a victory to keep their season alive, as their mediocre regular season performance likely won’t be enough to send them to the NCAA Tournament.