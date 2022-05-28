Quiet bats put Michigan’s season in jeopardy after loss to Iowa
The Michigan Baseball Team looked to continue its strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday night, but the Wolverines suffered their first loss of the double-elimination-style tournament to the Iowa Hawkeyes in 7-3 fashion.
Neither team could plate any runs in the early stages of the game. Both teams threatened in the opening innings, but the pitchers prevailed early on.
Iowa’s Keaton Anthony drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning, and the Hawkeyes brought home the first run of the game.
Kyle Huckstorf extended the Hawkeyes’ lead in the top of the sixth inning, when he laced a two-RBI triple into the right-center field gap.
The Hawkeyes attempted a safety squeeze to bring home Huckstorf following the triple, but first baseman Jake Marti made a highlight-reel play as he slid, bare-handed the ball and flipped it to Jimmy Obertop at home plate to eliminate the scoring threat in Huckstorf.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Michigan loaded the bases, and Jordon Rogers came in to pinch hit for Joey Velazquez. Rogers delivered with a two-RBI single to right field, but Ted Burton was thrown out at the plate, as the Hawkeyes maintained a slim lead.
Iowa added four runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Michigan quickly found itself in desperation mode, trailing by five runs and just nine outs left.
Jimmy Obertop trimmed the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run. Michigan then followed up with a walk and a bunt single, and the Wolverines were quickly in business as the comeback bid progressed.
However, after Iowa went to the bullpen, Connor Schultz struck out the side to end Michigan’s threat.
Clark Elliott started off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, but nothing came of it as Schultz prevented Michigan from putting together a rally, and the Wolverines dropped their first game of the tournament.
Michigan will take on Iowa once again on Sunday in what will be an elimination game for both teams. The game will take place at either 9 a.m. CT or 1 p.m. CT depending on the outcome of the Indiana-Rutgers game. The Wolverines will almost undoubtedly need a victory to keep their season alive, as their mediocre regular season performance likely won’t be enough to send them to the NCAA Tournament.
If Michigan beats Iowa in the first game on Sunday, it will advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, which will take place later on Sunday.