Quincey Simpson's Open Facebook Letter To Son Shows Why Zavier Is A Winner
Michigan junior point guard Zavier Simpson took Thursday's loss to Texas Tech hard. He didn't score and had four turnovers and only one assist in 36 minutes, and wasn't in the mood to talk to reporters after the game.
The Red Raiders were just better and more experienced, and head coach John Beilein admitted as much.
But he knows his team, and he knows Simpson. He expects them to come back stronger next year.
"We have some experience. We don't have nearly as much, and it showed [against Tech]," he said. "We will grow from it. These guys understand it and it hurts because of the nature of the loss."
Simpson usually takes losses harder than most. But Michigan's captain will be back next year, and chances are he'll be better than ever. His dad and high school coach, Quincey Simpson, already has plans for him.
He wrote this touching, open letter to his son on Facebook in the hours following the loss.
Clearly, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.
---
