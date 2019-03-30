Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan junior point guard Zavier Simpson took Thursday's loss to Texas Tech hard. He didn't score and had four turnovers and only one assist in 36 minutes, and wasn't in the mood to talk to reporters after the game.

The Red Raiders were just better and more experienced, and head coach John Beilein admitted as much.

But he knows his team, and he knows Simpson. He expects them to come back stronger next year.

"We have some experience. We don't have nearly as much, and it showed [against Tech]," he said. "We will grow from it. These guys understand it and it hurts because of the nature of the loss."



