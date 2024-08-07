PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Quinten Johnson embracing competition and depth at safety

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan was able to bring back Quinten Johnson into the fold at safety this season, including adding multiple names at defensive back through the transfer portal.

Naturally, adding experienced bodies will foster competition as things get rolling in fall camp. The Wolverines added Tennessee safety Wes Walker and Michigan State's Jaden Mangham.

Johnson, who played many snaps for the Wolverines last season, embraces the competition and doesn't view it as a slight.

"It’s great competition," Johnson said. "The NIL landscape kind of created a new version of college football, and it’s what you’re going to see in the pros. It’s constant competition. Me and Wes (Walker) are roommates. It’s a great opportunity making each other better each day. There’s no animosities. It’s all about work. It’s all about grind. It’s all about how we can make ourselves better each day.”

Johnson understands the need to have depth on defense and to rotate as many fresh players in as possible in order to achieve your goals. He saw it firsthand with the program last season.

He understands that in order to be the best, you have to beat the best. And the best might be on the depth chart currently.

“At the end of the day, competition breeds excellence," Johnson said. "Last year, we played a lot of guys on defense. We’re planning do the same thing this year. And being able to lean on other guys to make you better, to make you compete, allows you to — when you go out and you’re competing to be in the NFL — allows you to be able to stack yourself against really great guys and bring the best version of yourself to that next level. So it’s gonna be the best to be here, honestly.”

