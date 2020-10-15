Somerville will have the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.

“JJ was talking to me, and I hadn’t gotten the invite yet,” Somerville said. “I went to an Under Armour camp and told him they were going to invite me. He was like ‘you better play in the Adidas game!’ I said ‘I got you.’ A couple of weeks later, I got the invite. JJ was so hyped. It’s a great opportunity to play with those guys and meet them before we get to campus. It’s going to be a dope week.”

Somerville committed to Michigan in June over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Stanford, Washington and a slew of other major offers.

An early enrollee, Somerville is fully locked in with Michigan and can’t wait to get to campus.