Quintin Somerville On Being Named All-American, Commitment Status, More
Rivals250 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end and Michigan commit Quintin Somerville received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
Somerville will take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
“Coming from Arizona, you don’t see that many people coming out and going to this game,” Somerville said. “The people that came before me like Byron Murphy and Cristian Kirk… it’s just been a dream my whole life. It’s an honor. I spoke it into existence. It’s crazy how it’s all played out.”
Somerville will have the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.
“JJ was talking to me, and I hadn’t gotten the invite yet,” Somerville said. “I went to an Under Armour camp and told him they were going to invite me. He was like ‘you better play in the Adidas game!’ I said ‘I got you.’ A couple of weeks later, I got the invite. JJ was so hyped. It’s a great opportunity to play with those guys and meet them before we get to campus. It’s going to be a dope week.”
Somerville committed to Michigan in June over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Stanford, Washington and a slew of other major offers.
An early enrollee, Somerville is fully locked in with Michigan and can’t wait to get to campus.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news