On Michigan during his opening statement

Great challenge, number two team in the country. Probably could be easily ranked number one, they're that good. There's absolutely no weaknesses in this team. When you look at what they have, their offensive line, two-time reigning Joe Moore offensive line of the year. They have an experienced quarterback who can both run and throw accurately and deep, do all those things. He's a future first-rounder at quarterback. They have two running backs who are as good as anybody in the country. Slew of receivers, tight ends. Flip it over to defense, their defensive line is maybe the best in the country. Big, physical, deep. Linebackers run and hit, secondary covers well. Kicking game, they have specialists that are arguably the best in the nation. Definitely a tall order but we need to make sure we take care of us. That's what we need to do. That's what we'll do on preparation and a great opportunity to go out to Ann Arbor and go play. Looking forward to it.

On how he prepares his players for a loud environment

I love going on the road. Especially for the first time when you take your 74 guys you're allowed to bring and your staff and it's just you. You go on the road, nothing like it. When you come out of that tunnel and everybody is against you and it's just your guys, that's a special feeling. One that I think every athlete that's done it appreciates it and enjoys it. Again, great opportunity. Coached there many times. Excited about the chance.

On what the team does to prepare for an away game

Yeah, we flip the speakers. We're home, the speakers are playing towards the defensive field. As you know, it's deafeaning out there on defense. On third down, you can't hear yourself think. Everything has to be hand signals and non-verbal communication. Now you flip the speakers and put them on the offensive field because when you're on the road, the noise is gonna hit you on offense. There's certain things you need to do, non-verbal communication and silent counts. Those kind of things that we'll put into play. We've worked on those in training camp and ready to do that.

On the relationship he has with Jim Harbaugh

I have a lot of respect for Jim, he's an excellent football coach. Knows how to get the most out of his organization. I don't have a close relationship, it's more professional. Ultimate respect.