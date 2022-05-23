Ranking Big Ten helmets from worst to first

#14 Maryland Terrapins

No shocker to find Maryland at the bottom. Also ranked the worst uniforms in the Big Ten, a big reason was because of the helmet. Again, the concept, in theory, sounds cool, but it just looks awful. If they could rework this in some way, maybe it works, but in a conference full of traditional helmets I wish they would lean into these throwbacks.

#13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2 for 2 as Rutgers comes in at #13 again. I always say, nothing wrong with clean and traditional, but for a program with a history like Rutgers, this doesn't tell any stories. Rutgers needs to go one of two ways, either modern with their knight logo or, as I said before, find their roots with these awesome throwbacks.

#12 Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern has an awesome helmet, but like their uniforms that got ranked #9, they wear awful alternates too often. Go back and forth between purple and white, but what in the world are these matte black medieval-themed helmets? Northwestern could probably be 5 spots higher, but instead, they wear these cat logo helmets.

#11 Indiana Hoosiers

While Indiana's uniforms are boring and don't convey the tradition of the school, these helmets aren't that bad. Unfortunately for Indiana, there are just a lot of classic traditional uniforms in the conference. The IU interlocking logo is unique and the helmet is simple. Still think I love these script logo helmets more.

#10 Illinois Illini

My most controversial uniform pick was having Illinois so high at #4. Again, I have a bias toward orange and blue. While I like the change to reintroduce the white outlines, these helmets just aren't cool enough to overcome the legendary helmets in the conference. I do have them as best of the rest if you will.

#9 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota wears a lot of different helmets. Their official Twitter account held a bracket challenge with all 16 of them, and the ones pictured above were the final two. I personally prefer the class maroon and gold, but the fans chose the gold mirror as their favorite. Minnesota wears the classic design in near countless color variations. They also have alternates featuring my favorite mascot logo.

T-#7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Polarizing every step of the way, Penn State's legendary traditional plain and boring helmets. Here's the deal, if it wasn't Penn State you would think they are the helmets every kid bought from their local sports store in the 90s. But they are Penn State and they are legendary. The fact I could show you a plain white helmet with a navy stripe and you would know who it is, is worth something. I don't think they'd ever consider a permanent change, but the helmets with their number font are very cool too.

T-#7 Nebraska Cornhuskers

I struggled to separate Nebraska and Penn State so I chose not to. Both are clean or boring depending on your preference, but also traditional and iconic. The helmets are almost identical swapping red and blue, but the Huskers feature their classic N logo.

#6 Wisconsin Badgers

We're deep in the territory where you are splitting hairs with these helmets. Wisconsin comes in at #6 with a helmet that has become a recent classic. The modern W helmets were introduced much later than others on this list but carry an iconic mystique nonetheless. Creating a niche in the B1G is tough to do when it comes to anything uniform related and Wisconsin managed to do it.

#5 Purdue Boilermakers

We have another single color helmet, single stripe, logo on the side helmet. Purdue wouldn't have always been this on the list but they have been nailing the gold and black scheme in recent years. I gave them the same #5 ranking in uniforms for that reason. Purdue also has some cool alternates including this railroad striped helmet.

#4 Iowa Hawkeyes

Oh look another one! The template is duplicated again with Iowa's awesome helmets. The tiger hawk logo is an absolute classic. Unlike most B1G teams that feature a letter on their helmets, Iowa is able to pull off an actual logo. Iowa has one of the best helmets in the Big Ten, as long as they stay away from these alternates mimicking carbon fiber with interlocking I logos.

#3 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State wore a lot of helmets in 2021. The green helmet featuring the white spartan logo with the thick to thin helmet stripe is the main one, one of the better in all of college football. This version with a green facemask and thin stripe may be even better. They wore this all-green version against Michigan. They also wore the Block S throwback green helmet and the neon. Then, there are the white helmets. Primary inverse, script state, and white gruff. MSU is making an identity out of the weekly uniform changes, which is fine, but a little more consistency and getting rid of the neon would get them higher on the list.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Of all the plain classic helmets in the Big Ten Conference, Ohio State's are simply the best. The shiny gray (is that just silver?) with bold scarlet and white stripes is just an all-time college football helmet. Helmet stickers come and go for many programs, but it is hard to argue anyone does them better than the Buckeyes. Some programs benefit from their alternates, but if you have these helmets why in the world would you ever wear these?

#1 Michigan Wolverines