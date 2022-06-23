Ranking Best Michigan Football Games

When you've played football for 142 years there are going to be a lot of games that become stories bigger than the games themselves. Throughout the years there have been monumental comebacks, last-second game-winners, historic upsets, and program-defining victories. Games that turned players into legends and moments into memories. These are the ten best and most memorable games in Michigan Football history.

10. "4th Quarter Comeback" 1995 vs Virginia

Down 17-0 entering the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Scott Dreisbach led the comeback and won it all with a touchdown to Mercury Hayes as time expired.

9. "Wangler to Carter" 1979 vs Indiana

In a tie game with 6 seconds left, John Wangler hits Anthony Carter for the game-winning 45-yard touchdown. Bob Ufer's call is a must-listen.

8. "Touchdown Manningham" 2005 vs Penn State

Starting the season alternating wins and losses, Michigan was trailing undefeated 8th ranked Penn State with only 4 seconds left. The winning touchdown to Mario Manningham would be the Big Ten Champion Nittany Lions' only loss on the season.

7. "Big House Comeback" 2008 vs Wisconsin

What would be one of the few bright spots in Rich Rodriguez's first season, the Wolverines would overcome 5 fumbles, 2 interceptions, and only 21 yards of offense in a first half where they trailed the Badgers 19-0. Part of 27 unanswered points, the Wolverines scored 20 in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin would score but fail on an onside kick, giving Michigan one of its largest comebacks ever in the 500th game at The Big House.

6. "Woodson and the Roses" 1997 vs Ohio State

Undefeated and the #1 ranked team in the country, Michigan went into the 1997 version of the game with everything on the line. The Wolverines had derailed Ohio State's undefeated season in the previous year and the Buckeyes were looking to return the favor. Michigan's offense struggled all day and Ohio State would creep back in late in the game. But it would turn out that Charles Woodson's 78-yard punt return that eerily mirrored Desmond Howard's just six years prior would seal the game, Michigan's Big Ten Championship, trip to the Rose Bowl, and Woodson's Heisman.

5. "Braylon Game" 2004 vs Michigan State

Michigan would have to come back from 27-10 in the fourth quarter against the Spartans to force overtime. It would take three overtimes to put Michigan State away. Braylon Edwards led the way with 189 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.

4. "Brady's Comeback" 2000 Orange Bowl vs Alabama

Michigan was down 14 points, twice, to #5 ranked Alabama in the 2000 Orange Bowl. Senior quarterback Tom Brady would throw four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to an overtime victory. He set the record for completions in a game by a Michigan QB with 34, a record that still stands today. Brady would finish his career one of the most decorated Wolverines in the program's history. He went 20-5 and is still top 10 in nearly every passing category in a single game, season, and career.

3. "Under the Lights" 2011 vs Notre Dame

The first night game in Michigan Stadium, and you couldn't write a crazier script. The game itself was not very good for the first three quarters, but the last might be the craziest in football history. I still can't believe they let Gallon get open.

2. "Upset of the Century" 1969 vs Ohio State

A Michigan program that was at his lowest point upsetting its biggest rival, the #1 team in the country. The former assistant beating his mentor, and the beginning of the "Ten Year War".

1. "Finally!" 2021 vs Ohio State