The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program has provided fans with plenty of unforgettable March Madness moments over the last 10 years or so, especially when considering there have been two trips to the National Title and three others to (at least) the Sweet Sixteen during that span. Below is a look at the most influential individual NCAA Tournament plays over the last decade, with an emphasis on the impact each one had in the big picture and how recognizable and memorable they are. We are also limiting the list to only positive plays for U-M, meaning Trey Burke's late block (that was called a foul) against Louisville in the 2013 National Title and Kentucky guard Aaron Harrison's game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the 2014 Elite Eight, for example, have not been included.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Jordan Poole shot 37 percent from three as a freshman in 2017-18. (USA Today Sports Images)

4. Duncan Robinson's Late Three-Pointer Against Florida State in the 2018 Elite Eight

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Duncan Robinson shot 38.4 percent from deep as a fifth-year senior in 2017-18. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan led Florida State 51-44 with 2:25 remaining in the 2018 Elite Eight, and was looking to for a big shot to finish off the Seminoles. Then-sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson dribbled into the paint before kicking it out to wide open fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson in the right corner, who proceeded to drain a three to put the Maize and Blue up 10 (54-44) with 2:23 to play. FSU never got closer than two the rest of the way, and though Robinson's triple technically didn't close the door entirely on the Seminoles, it stood as perhaps the most memorable play in a game that sent Michigan to the Final Four. The Maize and Blue defeated Loyola-Chicago a week later before falling to Villanova in what was the program's second trip to the National Title in five years. U-M may still have reached the sport's pinnacle even without Robinson's three-pointer, but it nonetheless served as a brief moment of exaltation for Michigan fans in a game that was hard-fought and tightly-contested the whole way.

3. The Charge Jordan Morgan Took Against Syracuse in the 2013 Final Four

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball center Jordan Morgan (No. 52) only played 15.9 minutes per game as a redshirt junior in 2012-13. (AP Images)

With 21 seconds remaining and Michigan leading Syracuse 58-56 in the 2013 Final Four, Orange guard Brandon Triche drove into the lane from the top of the key with then-freshman guard Caris LeVert draped all over him. Wolverine center Jordan Morgan saw what Triche's intentions were and immediately got himself in guarding position with both hands straight up in the air, just outside of the restricted area. A collision occurred between Triche and Morgan beneath the basket as the former went up for a layup, with the referee immediately calling Syracuse for an offensive foul. Morgan had one more highlight left in him on the night, however, when he reeled in a pass from LeVert off a Syracuse miss on the Orange's final possession, and threw down a two-handed slam on the other end to cement Michigan's 61-56 victory and its place in the National Championship. The sequence was undoubtedly bittersweet for Morgan, who had taken a backseat to then-freshman center Mitch McGary during the 2013 NCAA Tournament, while struggling mightily in the Big Dance following his missed layup at the buzzer against Indiana in a regular-season finale that could have given the Wolverines a share of the Big Ten title. Morgan's charge against Syracuse, however, sent the Maize and Blue to their first National Title since 1993, and was one of several unforgettable moments during U-M's incredible 2013 March Madness run.

2. Jordan Poole's Buzzer-Beating Three-Pointer Against Houston in 2018

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Jordan Poole wound up being selected in the first round (No. 28 overall) by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA draft. (AP Images)

With Houston leading Michigan 63-61 and 3.9 seconds remaining in the 2018 second round, Cougar forward Devin Davis headed to the free throw line for two shots in an attempt to put U-M away. Despite being a 67.1 percent shooter from the charity stripe, Davis missed both attempts and subsequently left the door open for the Wolverines. Then-freshman forward Isaiah Livers proceeded to inbound the ball with 3.6 seconds left to then-senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman just in front of midcourt, who took two dribbles before firing a pass to then-freshman guard Jordan Poole on the right wing. Despite being several steps behind the three-point line and Cougar guard Corey Davis having a hand in his face, Poole let the ball fly with 0.8 seconds left and watched as his shot splashed home a split second after the buzzer sounded. Pandemonium ensued on the court as the Michigan bench erupted and proceeded to chase a joyous Poole from one end of the court to the other (pictured above). The thrilling 64-63 victory over Houston not only carried over to the Sweet Sixteen when Michigan annihilated what had been a red-hot Texas A&M club, 99-72, just five days later, but also helped propel the Maize and Blue all the way to their second National Championship appearance in five years. The program's second trip to the National Title under former head coach John Beilein and its school-record 33-win season helped solidify him as the best coach in U-M history, though neither would have occurred without Poole's miracle shot.

1. Trey Burke's Three-Pointer Against Kansas in the 2013 Sweet Sixteen

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Trey Burke won the 2013 National Player of the Year Award after averaging 18.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. (AP Images)