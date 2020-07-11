Ranking The Michigan Targets From ESPN's Ohio Underclassmen Camp
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Columbus today for ESPN's Ohio Underclassmen Camp, which featured several Michigan targets in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.
Here are Holland's thoughts on each Michigan recruit with an offer from his time at the camp.
Players are ranked from best performance to worst.
1. DT Derek Shepard, Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter (2022)
Shepard moved extremely well for his size. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Shepard is very well put together and light on his feet. He’s not really carrying a lot of bad weight, and you can tell he’s in good shape. It’s hard to find true 300-pounders that can move. Shepard is one of those. He actually reminded me a little bit of Marvin Wilson from a build and athletic standpoint, so it’s no surprise Florida State has an offer out to him. While he’s not ranked at this time, Shepard definitely has the look of a four-star prospect, and I won't be surprised if home state school Ohio State jumps in the mix. For now, he’s open, and Michigan did a great job of evaluating him early. He checked the boxes for me in this setting.
