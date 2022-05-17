Ranking the offensive lines Michigan football will face in 2022

Throughout the offseason, TMBR is ranking the position groups Michigan football will face in 2022. Beginning with quarterbacks, we'll rank each position group on both sides of the ball and special teams. Before we begin, here's Michigan's 2022 schedule for reference. Week 1: vs. Colorado State Week 2: vs. Hawaii Week 3: vs. UCONN Week 4: vs. Maryland (HC) Week 5: at Iowa Week 6: at Indiana Week 7: vs. Penn State Week 8: vs. Michigan State Week 9: at Rutgers Week 10: vs. Nebraska Week 11: vs. Illinois Week 12: at Ohio State



12. UCONN

Jim Mora's only senior isn't a returner; he's a grad transfer from Dartmouth who played multiple positions. UCONN only has one returning starter in the first year of a monstrous rebuild. This offensive line is a complete unknown.

11. Colorado State

The Rams have four upperclassmen on their offensive line, including three seniors, but four are transfers, and that's going to take time to gel. It's an entirely new group, albeit one that, on paper, isn't that bad.

10. Indiana

Indiana ranked 120th in average line yards last season, and three starters are gone, which might be good. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, there are no additions from the portal. The group doesn't have the proven experience to expect a vast improvement from last year's 2-10 Hoosiers' o-line unless the new guys are better than anticipated.

9. Michigan State

The Spartans ranked 85th in average line yards last season and lost all but one starter. Only seven of its linemen were healthy this spring, including two walk-ons. There's enough talent in the room to believe MSU's line will be better than the teams behind it on this list, but it's unequivocally the biggest question mark going into 2022 for Mel Tucker & Co.

8. Illinois

Bret Bielema had severe issues with his o-line last year. He added a talented recruiting class and returned a healthy amount of experience in Julian Pearl, Alex Palczewski, Jordyn Slaughter, and Alex Philstrom. It could turn out to be a good line on paper, but there are too many variables. The only thing we know is that Pearl will start at tackle. The rest is up in the air, but at the very least, there's experience.

7. Iowa

Shockingly, Iowa had a bad offensive line in 2021, ranking 112th in average yard lines and struggling mightily in both run and pass-blocking. Even worse for Iowa, last year's best lineman, Tyler Linderbaum, was drafted in the first round. It has to replace two starters, and the three coming back were rough last year. "This spring offered a glimpse of what the offensive line might look like, but due to injuries the overall view of the group remains a bit cloudy. It's also worth noting that more than any other position, you can expect the starting lineup to shift a good amount prior to the first game of the season." — Tom Kakert, Hawkeye Report

6. Nebraska

The Huskers ranked 67th in average line yards, but they have to replace its best lineman. However, Iowa returns its best lineman with the unit’s second-best PFF grade in Nouredin Nouili. One tackle is off a knee injury and the other was one of the worst-graded linemen in college football. There's at least one reliable lineman in this group, which is more than what can be said about the lines behind them.

5. Hawaii

Strangely enough, one of the non-conference teams ranks highly on this list. Hawaii returns four starters from an offensive line that ranked 63rd in average line yards last season. That's as much returning production as any line on the schedule. A wealth of experience is always a good thing for offensive line success.

4. Penn State

There's no concrete evidence why this offensive line ranks this high on the list besides the fact there's more talent and upside in this group than any team below them. Penn State's offensive line was bad. It ranked 116th in average line yards and 104th in passing down line yards. The Nittany Lions lost three starters, including the left tackle, but return two experienced linemen in Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace. There are talented recruits in that room whose development I'll bet on over the teams behind it.



3. Rutgers

I am nervous listing Rutgers this high because, like every other team besides Hawaii, who might deserve this spot more than Rutgers, there are many variables and unknowns. Greg Schiano was aggressive in the transfer portal, landing an exciting left tackle in Willie Tyler. The Scarlet Knights added four total transfers and returned one senior starter and two true sophomores who contributed as freshmen. Two transfers should start on the left side. The Rutgers beat praised the o-line's spring performance.

2. Maryland

And here come the Terps, again ranked highly on an offensive positional ranking. Mike Locksley returns a unit with a wealth of experience, returning with upperclassmen at all five starting positions in 2022. Every returner is back, and the chemistry will be off the charts for Maryland. With the Big Ten's second-best quarterback in shotgun, this offense will be on cruise control with the number of snaps they've played together.

1. Ohio State