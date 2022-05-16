Ranking the tight ends Michigan football will face in 2022
Week 1: vs. Colorado State
Week 2: vs. Hawaii
Week 3: vs. UCONN
Week 4: vs. Maryland (HC)
Week 5: at Iowa
Week 6: at Indiana
Week 7: vs. Penn State
Week 8: vs. Michigan State
Week 9: at Rutgers
Week 10: vs. Nebraska
Week 11: vs. Illinois
Week 12: at Ohio State
12. Hawaii
Hawaii has a Stanford transfer expected to start, Caleb Phillips. Phillips appeared mainly as a linebacker at Stanford, and behind him, there are no pieces that jump off the page.
The tight end is an extremely thin room.
11. UCONN
The Huskies have a starting tight end in sophomore Brandon Niemenski, a do-it-all tight end that is a threat in the receiving game and a reliable blocker. He lines up at tight end, H-Back, and even fullback.
Past that, the tight end room is super thin with a DII transfer and a freshman behind him.
10. Colorado State
Colorado State had a unanimous All-American and NFL Draft pick in 2021 with Trey McBride.
With him gone, it'll be almost impossible to replicate his generational impact on the program at tight end.
The room is young, with redshirt freshman Tanner Arkin expected to duke it out with senior Gary Williams and fellow freshman Damir Abdullah.
After a year of learning behind McBride, this group carries more expectations than the teams listed below. However, it's still a question mark for the Rams, given the lack of experience.
9. Indiana
AJ Barner is back after hauling in 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown last season as a rotational tight end.
Behind him? A redshirt freshman and a true freshman.
This group is awfully thin, young, and inexperienced.
8. Illinois
Daniel Barker transferred to Michigan State. That leaves former Georgia tight end Luke Ford, who didn't post gaudy numbers as a junior but managed to have the fifth-most receptions on the team (15).
This season, Ford will need to grab more than 15 to live up to his potential. Behind him, true freshman Owen Anderson will push for snaps.
It's not a room that's exciting when looking at returning production, but the potential is legitimate.
7. Rutgers
The Rutgers room is somewhat exciting, but it's based on potential in what's become a theme in these write-ups.
There is one sure thing, the versatile senior Johnny Langan is back and will be the primary starter for the first time in his career. Langan is used as a rusher and a tight end, catching 18 passes and scoring three rushing touchdowns last season.
Redshirt freshman Victor Konopka was a massive project for head coach Greg Schiano. He took him out of high school as a basketball player with only two years of football experience.
He expects to take a leap, and there have been positive reports out of spring camp.
6. Nebraska
The tight end room in Lincoln doesn't lack experience or exciting young talent. Still, it's missing a significant amount of production as senior Travis Vokolek, the assumed starter, caught 11 passes for 127 yards and no touchdowns last season.
Redshirt sophomore Chris Hickman is behind him with another senior, Chancellor Brewington. With the lack of returning production, redshirt freshmen Thomas Fidone and James Carnie could also find their way into the rotation.
This room isn't a sure thing, but it's deep enough to believe Scott Frost will find something that works.
5. Maryland
Corey Dyches showed flashes last season, and he's back to take over as the starter. Behind him, sophomore CJ Dippre is back after appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman.
Now, it's worth mentioning that Maryland isn't running out of traditional tight end sets. It's an extra wideout for Taulia Tagovailoa more times than not.
But this group has two capable players at the position, with Dyches trending upwards.
4. Penn State
Under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurich last season, Penn State's tight ends totaled only 499 receiving yards for a 14% share of the offense. The position's share was over 20% in the last three seasons, so the lack of production is concerning.
The Nittany Lions have plenty of experience returning, with Brenton Strange expected to lead the way.
Surely, the historic tight end position at Penn State that includes the likes of Jesse James, Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki, and more will ascend in 2022, right?
3. Ohio State
Jeremy Ruckert is off to the NFL, and this room is as much of an unknown as any on this list, but developing tight ends on the fly at Ohio State is a lot easier to believe in than any other.
Plus, C.J. Stroud is throwing to them, so they'll find a way to produce. Junior Cade Stover and sophomore Joe Royer will compete with senior Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott, Jr. firmly in the mix.
2. Michigan State
As they tend to do, the Spartans went to the transfer portal and grabbed Daniel Barker, the Illinois record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end.
Maliq Carr is back as well, who shined late last season. Had it only returned Carr, Michigan State would still rank high on the list with or without Barker added.
With Barker in the fold, this room has the talent to push the duo of Erick All & Luke Schoonmaker to be the best in the conference.
1. Iowa
Sam LaPorta is back for Iowa. PFF ranks him as the 10th-best returning tight end in the country in 2022.
We all know how well Iowa uses its tight ends from George Kitte to T.J. Hockenson to Noah Fant and the list goes on.
LaPorta is next in line to join the NFL as a former Iowa tight end.
---
