Ranking the tight ends Michigan football will face in 2022

Throughout the offseason, TMBR is ranking the position groups Michigan football will face in 2022. Beginning with quarterbacks, we'll rank each position group on both sides of the ball and special teams. Before we begin, here's Michigan's 2022 schedule for reference. Week 1: vs. Colorado State Week 2: vs. Hawaii Week 3: vs. UCONN Week 4: vs. Maryland (HC) Week 5: at Iowa Week 6: at Indiana Week 7: vs. Penn State Week 8: vs. Michigan State Week 9: at Rutgers Week 10: vs. Nebraska Week 11: vs. Illinois Week 12: at Ohio State

12. Hawaii

Hawaii has a Stanford transfer expected to start, Caleb Phillips. Phillips appeared mainly as a linebacker at Stanford, and behind him, there are no pieces that jump off the page. The tight end is an extremely thin room.

11. UCONN

The Huskies have a starting tight end in sophomore Brandon Niemenski, a do-it-all tight end that is a threat in the receiving game and a reliable blocker. He lines up at tight end, H-Back, and even fullback. Past that, the tight end room is super thin with a DII transfer and a freshman behind him.

10. Colorado State

Colorado State had a unanimous All-American and NFL Draft pick in 2021 with Trey McBride. With him gone, it'll be almost impossible to replicate his generational impact on the program at tight end. The room is young, with redshirt freshman Tanner Arkin expected to duke it out with senior Gary Williams and fellow freshman Damir Abdullah. After a year of learning behind McBride, this group carries more expectations than the teams listed below. However, it's still a question mark for the Rams, given the lack of experience.

9. Indiana

AJ Barner is back after hauling in 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown last season as a rotational tight end. Behind him? A redshirt freshman and a true freshman. This group is awfully thin, young, and inexperienced.

8. Illinois

Daniel Barker transferred to Michigan State. That leaves former Georgia tight end Luke Ford, who didn't post gaudy numbers as a junior but managed to have the fifth-most receptions on the team (15). This season, Ford will need to grab more than 15 to live up to his potential. Behind him, true freshman Owen Anderson will push for snaps. It's not a room that's exciting when looking at returning production, but the potential is legitimate.

7. Rutgers

The Rutgers room is somewhat exciting, but it's based on potential in what's become a theme in these write-ups. There is one sure thing, the versatile senior Johnny Langan is back and will be the primary starter for the first time in his career. Langan is used as a rusher and a tight end, catching 18 passes and scoring three rushing touchdowns last season. Redshirt freshman Victor Konopka was a massive project for head coach Greg Schiano. He took him out of high school as a basketball player with only two years of football experience. He expects to take a leap, and there have been positive reports out of spring camp.

6. Nebraska

The tight end room in Lincoln doesn't lack experience or exciting young talent. Still, it's missing a significant amount of production as senior Travis Vokolek, the assumed starter, caught 11 passes for 127 yards and no touchdowns last season. Redshirt sophomore Chris Hickman is behind him with another senior, Chancellor Brewington. With the lack of returning production, redshirt freshmen Thomas Fidone and James Carnie could also find their way into the rotation. This room isn't a sure thing, but it's deep enough to believe Scott Frost will find something that works.

5. Maryland

Corey Dyches showed flashes last season, and he's back to take over as the starter. Behind him, sophomore CJ Dippre is back after appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman. Now, it's worth mentioning that Maryland isn't running out of traditional tight end sets. It's an extra wideout for Taulia Tagovailoa more times than not. But this group has two capable players at the position, with Dyches trending upwards.

4. Penn State

Under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurich last season, Penn State's tight ends totaled only 499 receiving yards for a 14% share of the offense. The position's share was over 20% in the last three seasons, so the lack of production is concerning. The Nittany Lions have plenty of experience returning, with Brenton Strange expected to lead the way. Surely, the historic tight end position at Penn State that includes the likes of Jesse James, Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki, and more will ascend in 2022, right?

3. Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert is off to the NFL, and this room is as much of an unknown as any on this list, but developing tight ends on the fly at Ohio State is a lot easier to believe in than any other. Plus, C.J. Stroud is throwing to them, so they'll find a way to produce. Junior Cade Stover and sophomore Joe Royer will compete with senior Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott, Jr. firmly in the mix.

2. Michigan State

As they tend to do, the Spartans went to the transfer portal and grabbed Daniel Barker, the Illinois record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end. Maliq Carr is back as well, who shined late last season. Had it only returned Carr, Michigan State would still rank high on the list with or without Barker added. With Barker in the fold, this room has the talent to push the duo of Erick All & Luke Schoonmaker to be the best in the conference.

1. Iowa