Cosgrove's take: Michigan

Michigan commit Amir Herring (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

MICHIGAN COMMITMENT LIST The Michigan class is currently ranked No. 36 in the team recruiting rankings, and while the Wolverines don't have a five-star commit this is a quality class from top to bottom. The Wolverine's have eight four-star commits, which ranks No. 13 in the nation for four-star talent. The additional commitments are made up of five three-star players and one two-star player in kicker Adam Samaha, who would be ranked higher if it weren't for his position. A number of the commits who currently carry a three-star rating will be in the four-star conversation during our next set of rankings meetings as well. Michigan's class is definitely worthy of being in the top 20 and it is currently being punished for only having 14 players. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

*****

Friedman's take: NC State

Daemon Fagan (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

NC STATE COMMITMENT LIST Who has one of the best developmental programs in the nation? NC State. The Wolfpack currently sit at No. 48 in the team rankings and hold just 13 verbal commitments. It's not surprising they don't have a large class of high school commitments – and they'll surely be active in the transfer portal – but this group of commitments deserves a little more love than it has received so far. Defensive back Daemon Fagan is NC State's only Rivals250 commit, and he is just one of three four-star commitments. Of the 10 other three-star commits there are a few that could see their ratings go up after the season. Offensive line commits Darion Rivers and Kamen Smith have some impressive physical traits that give them a very high ceiling as prospects, but their technical development will be crucial at the next level. NC State's strength as a program is developing prospects so Rivers and Smith could be candidates to outplay their current ranking. Tight end commit Javonte Vereen was a four-star earlier in the cycle and could be again. And don't lose track of three-star commits Tamarcus Cooley, Kyron Jones, and Brandon Cisse. All three have caught our attention a couple of times this season and could see their stock rise before all is said and done.

*****

Gorney's take: Michigan State

Michigan State commit Jordan Hall (Rivals.com)

MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENT LIST Even with some significant decommitments so far this cycle – especially four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin in recent days – I still think Michigan State's class is underappreciated. The Spartans have the No. 16 class nationally if solely based on average star ranking and the only teams with more four-stars in the Big Ten are Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan (by one). What's even more impressive is that only Indiana has fewer commits in the conference, so Michigan State still has a massive opportunity to close strong, even after a 2-4 start. Michigan State currently has the No. 34 class in the country, but that feels far too low for the level of talent in the class.

*****

Harris' take: TCU

Zachary Chapman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TCU COMMITMENT LIST In Sonny Dykes' firs\t full cycle, TCU has had a solid outing on the recruiting trail as a momentum-ridden summer has helped shape a top 25 class for the Horned Frogs. However, of the 19 commits in the class only one is ranked as a four-star, which is something I could see changing by the end of the cycle. Cordale Russell is flirting with re-entering the four-star ranks, Zachary Chapman is having a big senior season now that he is 100% healthy and Jonathan Bax may be the most underrated recruit in the entire state of Louisiana after the start to his senior season. All in all, if TCU can add a couple of big pieces, such as Temple (Texas) four-star wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, while its commits also show improvement as the season goes on, a boost up the team rankings could very well be in store.

*****

Wright's take: Arkansas

Arkansas commit Luke Hasz (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)