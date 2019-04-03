With the NFL Draft less than a month away, teams are finalizing their evaluations of every prospect. NFL Draft analysts are doing the same, crafting their big boards and ranking prospects by how good they think they can be in the NFL. Linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and defensive end Rashan Gary have risen to the top of most rankings. Here's a look at what NFL Draft experts think of Michigan's draft prospects:

Linebacker Devin Bush Jr. is rising up NFL Draft boards.

• Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has Gary as the No. 4 player on his latest big board. “Gary is rising as a high-upside, versatile player,” he writes. “He uses his hands, power and big frame at 6-5, 280 pounds to occupy run-blockers, and he also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability.” He has Bush at No. 22 on his board. “Bush cleans up against the run with his quickness, and at 5-10, 225 pounds, he has all the attributes teams need in a cover linebacker,” he writes. Iyer has defensive end Chase Winovich at No. 89. • For Pro Football Focus, Bush was their highest rated Wolverine, coming in at No. 18 on their latest big board. “Bush can be a weapon as a blitzer in the right scheme,” PFF writes. “He had top-five pass-rushing grades among off-ball linebackers each of the past two seasons.” Winovich was selected as the 29th best player on the big board. “Winovich is coming off back to back seasons with grades over 90 overall – the only such qualifying power-5 player in the draft class that can boast that,” PFF writes. Cornerback David Long was rated as the No. 33 player on the PFF big board. “Long allowed all of 18 catches on 595 coverage snaps in his entire college career at Michigan,” PFF notes. Pro Football Focus was not as high on Gary as most other draft analysts and he was slotted at No. 48 on its big board. “Gary’s production has yet to catch up to his freakish athleticism,” PFF writes. “He earned a 68.3 pass-rushing grade this past season.”

Defensive end Rashan Gary will likely be selected in the first round. AP Images

• Bush also is rising on ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper’s Big Board. He is now the ninth best player in the draft, according to Kiper.

“Bush is a big riser after the combine, where he tested well and ran a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash,” he writes. “He caught my eye as a sophomore when he had 102 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and an interception. He had 79 tackles and five sacks in 2018. He is a playmaker. He lines up all over the field and is always around the ball." Gary dropped six spots on Kiper’s board to No. 11. “Gary dominates when he's at his best; he manhandles offensive linemen. The problem? Consistency,” he writes. “A defender this big and this talented should create more pressure and disruption. The former No. 1 overall recruit disappears too often for my liking. Gary could play end in a 3-4 defense or three-technique in a 4-3. Like Oliver, there's a wide range for when Gary could be picked, but he's likely to go in the top-10.” In ESPN’s draft analyst Todd McShay’s draft rankings, he has Gary as the No. 6 player, Bush as the No. 11 player, Long at No. 55 and Winovich at No. 57. • In Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com’s prospect rankings, he is lower on both Gary and Bush. He has Bush at No. 30 in his rankings and Gary at No. 38. He also has Long at No. 37 and Winovich at No. 75. • According to Scout Inc’s 2019 Draft Rankings, Gary is the No. 6 prospect, Bush the No. 11 prospect, Long the No. 55 prospect, Winovich the No. 57 prospect, running back Karan Higdon the No. 179 prospect and tight end Zach Gentry the No. 252 prospect



Running back Karan Higdon has a chance to be selected late in the NFL Draft. USA Today Sports Images