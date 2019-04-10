Just a few weeks from the NFL Draft, former Michigan defenders Rashan Gary and Devin Bush Jr. have consistently entrenched themselves at the top of mock drafts. Here’s where those two, along with other Michigan players, stand in the latest projections:

• NFL Media analyst Charlie Casserly has Gary going with the No. 4 pick to the Oakland Raiders and Bush going with the No. 11 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated has Bush going with the No. 22 pick to the Baltimore Ravens.

“With C.J. Mosley gone, the Ravens need another versatile piece to plug into Don Martindale’s unpredictable defense,” he writes. “Bush did it all at Michigan, including 10 sacks and 43 quarterback pressures over two seasons.

He has Gary going to Indianapolis Colts with the No. 26 pick.

“Gary will probably not be here, however, if the draft shakes out and certain teams prioritize production (he had 9.5 sacks in three years at Michigan) maybe the Colts get lucky,” he writes. “Indianapolis met with him during the pre-draft process, and their due diligence pays off.”

• ESPN’s Mel Kiper acted as a GM for all 32 NFL teams and selected players for each team in the first three rounds.

He has Bush going with the No. 11 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals and has Gary going to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 pick.

“This is about where Gary's floor is in the draft -- he could go as high as No. 4,” he writes. “And he'd be the Dolphins' most talented pass-rusher as soon as he hits the field. Their top returning sacker is linebacker Jerome Baker, who had only three last season. Gary has enormous potential; the issue is getting that potential out of him every play.”

He has defensive end Chase Winovich going to the Colts in the second round and has cornerback David Long going in the third-round to the New York Giants with the 95th pick in the draft.

“Near the end of Round 3, the Giants can get an intriguing corner in Long,” he writes.

• Dane Brugler of the Athletic has Gary going with the No. 9 pick to the Buffalo Bills.

“Teams around the league expect this pick to be in the trenches, either on the offensive line (Andre Dillard) or on the defensive line,” he writes. “Gary is a polarizing prospect because he is more potential than production as a prospect, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t shied from trusting the traits."

He has Bush going with the No. 12 pick to the Green Bay Packers.

“The Packers aggressively added key defenders in free agency and might not be done upgrading on that side of the ball,” he writes. “Although he lacks elite size/length measurements, Bush is an elite athlete for the position with the mental processing speed and competitive nature to match.”

He has Winovich going in the second round to the Steelers.

• Chris Roling of Bleacher Report has Gary going to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 14 pick and has Bush going to the Packers with the No. 30 pick.

• John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle have Gary going with the No. 6 pick to the Giants. Wilson has Bush going to Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 pick and McLain has Bush going with the No. 20 pick to the Steelers.

• Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News has Gary going to the Lions with No. 8 pick.

“Gary’s ridiculous athleticism and physical tools make him too hard to pass up for Patricia, who will have a field day molding him into a dangerous weapon,” he writes. “The physical traits are all there. It’ll be up to Patricia to get the best out of this player.”

He has Bush going to the Denver Broncos with the No. 10.

• Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times has Gary going to the Giants with the No. 6 pick and has Bush going to the Ravens with the No. 22 pick.

“Bush, last season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, could be the next C.J. Mosley,” he writes. “Comes highly recommended from Jim Harbaugh.”