Two Wolverine defenders — defensive lineman Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr. — are projected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Here’s a look at national experts’ mock drafts to see where they have Gary, Bush and more Wolverines heading in the draft:

• Peter Schrager of NFL.com has Gary going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 7 in the first round of his latest mock draft released Tuesday.

“Though he isn't generating the same kind of pre-draft buzz as Bosa or Allen, Gary is viewed by a lot of folks as the edge rusher with the greatest upside. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman had him listed at No. 1 in his annual "Freaks" column last July. A two-time All-Big Ten Academic honoree, Gary has unlimited potential. The knock is production -- with just 3.5 sacks last season, there are doubters.”

He has Bush going to the Oakland Raiders at pick No. 24 in the first round.

“I could see the Raiders choosing to beef up their defense with at least two of their three first-round picks. Bush is only 235 pounds, but he can run sideline to sideline and showed as much with his 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine. A competitor who patrolled the field for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, he'd be an immediate upgrade to Oakland's current LB situation.”

• Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com also has Gary going with the seventh pick in his latest mock draft released March 22.

“Another pick that stays the same from last week, he writes. “The Jaguars have a need on the edge and would likely be intrigued by his positional versatility.

He has Bush going to the Lions via trade with the No. 14 pick in the first round.

“The Lions get a third and a fifth in the trade back with the Falcons and are happy to jump on Bush here, a highly athletic tone-setter at linebacker,” he writes.

• Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Gary going to the Lions with the No. 8 pick in his latest mock draft released Monday.

“The beauty of this selection is that the Lions can play Gary inside or outside depending on the down-and-distance,” he writes. “He worked at defensive end and defensive tackle for the Wolverines and, at 277 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to thrive in either situation.”

“Gary is an elite athlete, but his production at Michigan doesn't scream top-10 pick. This is a bit of an upside gamble, but with Flowers drawing the attention of offenses and a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Patricia in place, the Lions are in a great position to maximize Gary's talent.”

Miller has Bush going with the No. 11 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“After releasing veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict and signing virtually no one, it seems like the team is content to fill its holes through the draft,” he writes. “If Devin Bush is on the board, the Bengals have the answer to their issues at linebacker.

“Bush is a fantastic athlete who can play "Mike" or "Will" linebacker thanks to his toughness and coverage range. He's a sneaky good blitzer, too, who can have an immediate impact as a three-down linebacker with the tools to patrol sideline-to-sideline with ease.”

He has defensive end Chase Winovich going in the second round with the 55th pick in the draft and cornerback David Long going with the second-to-last pick in the third round.

• Dan Kadar of SBNation.com has Bush going to the Denver Broncos with the 10th pick of the first round in his latest mock draft released Monday.

“Bush would give the Broncos a speedy linebacker who can make plays all over the field,” he writes.

He has Gary going with the No. 12 pick to the Green Bay Packers.

“If they draft based purely with the best player available philosophy, Gary could be in play,” he writes. “He could push Dean Lowry for a starting spot, and ensure the Packers have a difference maker up front if Daniels leaves next offseason.”

Kadar has Winovich going with the last pick in the second round to the New England Patriots.

• Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News also has Gary going to the Lions in his latest mock draft released Wednesday.

“Gary, a versatile defender, can produce even better in Matt Patricia’s scheme than he did with the Wolverines,” he writes “He uses his hands, power and big frame (6-4, 277 pounds) to occupy run-blockers. He also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability.”

He has Bush going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 pick in the first round.

“Bush did his best to match White athletically at the Combine, and the Michigan product proved his size (5-11, 234 pounds),” Iyer writes. “Ryan Shazier was not much bigger, and Bush could have a similar impact in Pittsburgh.”