Rashan Gary Goes No. 12 To The Green Bay Packers
Defensive end Rashan Gary didn’t have to wait too long to become Michigan’s second first-round pick.
Gary went quickly after fellow Wolverine Devin Bush Jr. with the No. 12 pick to the Green Bay Packers
.Some had thought he might slip later in the first round due his shoulder injury and a lack of production at Michigan. However, the Packers didn’t have a problem scooping him up with their first-round pick.
ESPN’s Booger McFarland discussed the concerns with Gary on the broadcast.
“He’s a physical specimen,” McFarland said. “You want him coming off the plane first, he’s on the All-Airplane team, but the production and the athletic ability doesn’t match. I feel like when he gets to the next level, he’s a guy that’s going to need a lot of coaching — not only with technique, but how you can play, how can you use that athletic ability and turn it into playmaking? It’s one thing to be a great athlete, but can you be a great playmaker, because this is a guy that lacks production.”
At Michigan, Gary started in 21 games over the course of three seasons and racked up 135 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. This past season, he had 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in nine starts at defensive end.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted that Gary is a freaky athlete, but didn’t have the collegiate production.
“You see all the traits, it didn’t always translate into the production,” he said on the broadcast.” That was the challenge for a team. You have to believe in your [defensive line] coach. [His] get off is elite. He can win early, you just have to find a way to finish."
Stanford head coach David Shaw was a guest on the NFL Network broadcast and he was high on Gary.
“I wrote down acceleration, acceleration, acceleration,” Shaw said. “This guy has juice. They put him on the edge, they kick him on the inside sometimes. This guy’s first step is explosive. He’s got length…This guy has a chance to be really, really good.”
Rashan Gary asked if there's a chip on his shoulder over the lack of sacks in college: "I'm just happy to be a Green Bay Packer. ... When it comes to parts of my game to improve in, I'm trying to improve everything."— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) April 26, 2019
Here's the thing I'll say about Gary; If you're going to take a big swing at 12 and reach, it better be at a premium position on a freak athlete.— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 26, 2019
That's Rashan Gary.
Know how Aaron Jones is an electric runner in the open field? Aaron Jones ran a 4.56 40 at the NFL scouting combine. Rashan Gary ran a 4.53.— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 26, 2019
Tells you a little something about what the #Packers liked in Gary. They needed an athletic pass rusher, and they got one.
The Packers picked higher than they normally do and made the most of it by swinging for the fences with one of the most athletic players in the draft. They have a great defensive coordinator and great guys up front he can learn from. Rashan Gary A+++++++— Bartetokounmpo Winkler (@WinksThinks) April 26, 2019
#Packers might've scouted Rashan Gary since he walked on campus in Ann Arbor. He says he had "minimal" contact with them during predraft process:— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 26, 2019
When I got that call, I was excited. But I was also surprised."
Rashan Gary on his right shoulder injury: "My shoulder is 110 percent. ... No surgery at all."— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 26, 2019
Rashan Gary said among his role models were Saints DE Cam Jordan, someone he tries to model his game after.— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 26, 2019
---
