“I wish, but I’ve just been going through the process and enjoying it,” he said on the show. Teams, I’m feeling them, they’re feeling me. I’m going to see who calls my phone on Thursday."

Gary joined the Rich Eisen Show Thursday to discuss his mindset leading into next week’s draft. Although he is expecting to hear his name called, he said that he doesn’t have any indication where he will be selected in the draft.

Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary is entering the final stretch before he hears his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

. @UMichFootball @RashanAGary told us about his #NFLDraft process and where he's going to be next Thursday, when he'll presumably be a 1st Round pick: pic.twitter.com/dzfItSbrO6

Instead of attending the draft, Gary will be having a small party in Ann Arbor at the Revel & Roll bowling alley to celebrate. Around 30 members of his family will be in attendance.

“It’s going to be an achievement in my life and having everyone around me that made me the man I am today on and off the field and getting everybody together,” Gary said. “After I get that phone call, we’re going to go bowling.”

While Gary said that he is happy to go wherever he is selected, there would be a special meaning for him if he was selected by his hometown teams.

“Just being drafted period is an honor but with the Jets and the Giants, me being from Jersey is a little prideful, he said. “When you win, it means more to the state where I grew up in and to the people around it.

So far during the draft process, he has visited with the Jets, Jaguars, Bengals, Giants, Lions, Seahawks and the Raiders. According to many mock drafts, Gary is projected to be selected towards the beginning of the first round.

However, this draft is stacked with quality players at his position. When asked what separates him from the other skilled defensive linemen, he said his versatility is what makes him stand out from the pack.

“I can play everything,” Gary said. “I can play defensive end, but I’m able to get thrown into the three-tech and rush up off the edge, drop until the curl or flat. I’m very versatile. I feel like I’m everything a team needs.”

One area of possible concern with NFL teams is the fact that Gary sat out the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to instead prepare for the NFL Combine.

“That was, with the decisions throughout my life, that’s probably one of the hardest ones I had to come up with,” Gary said. “Sitting down with my family, coming up to a conclusion and then taking it to Harbaugh and then Coach Brown and Coach Mattison. I was crying. Three years at Michigan, I laid everything out on the field for my brothers, my coaches, the fans and everything. Michigan is always going to be a part of me.”

Gary said that Harbaugh agreed with his decision to sit out the game to prepare for the NFL Draft process. During the NFL Combine, Gary said that NFL teams asked him to explain his thought process behind the decision to sit out.

Another game Gary missed this season was Michigan State where his teammate Devin Bush had a run-in with the Spartans before the game. In his interview, Gary made clear his thoughts on the rivalry.

“That was just a game I wish I was there for,” he said. “Every time you go play your little sister, little sister, you always know it’s always the type of passion and anger that you have for that type of game…We own Michigan period.”