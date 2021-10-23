Reaction Podcast: Michigan Football Beats Northwestern 33-7
TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome recaps Michigan Wolverines football's 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. Covering all the storylines from the win, taking fan questions, looking ahead to Michigan State and more.
Watch on our YouTube channel or listen to the podcast in the embedded player below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook