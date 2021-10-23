 Michigan Football Postgame Reaction Podcast After Northwestern Win
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 15:38:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Reaction Podcast: Michigan Football Beats Northwestern 33-7

Anthony Broome • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@anthonytbroome

TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome recaps Michigan Wolverines football's 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. Covering all the storylines from the win, taking fan questions, looking ahead to Michigan State and more.

Watch on our YouTube channel or listen to the podcast in the embedded player below.

Michigan Wolverines football
Michigan Wolverines football moved to 7-0 to setup an epic MSU showdown next weekend. (Rick Osentoski, USA Today)

---

{{ article.author_name }}