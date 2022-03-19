Recap: Michigan Pro Day
DAVID OJABO INJURY
The Michigan pro day was unfortunately overshadowed by David Ojabo suffering a non-contact injury during pass rush drills. The injury was confirmed to be a torn Achilles tendon that doctors expect Ojabo to fully recover from in 6-8 months. In terms of draft status, Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike suffered the same injury during workouts in 2021 and was selected early in the second round with the 41st pick of the draft by the Detroit Lions. NFL analyst Matt Miller has an interesting Twitter thread on Ojabo and why he could still go in the first round.
For now, just hope a speedy and full recovery to David Ojabo, and nothing but the best case scenarios from here on out.
AIDAN HUTCHINSON
We are now post-combine and the opening of free agency, and Aidan Hutchinson has become the clear favorite to be selected #1 overall in the NFL Draft. Betting sites have Hutch -400 to be selected first overall with the OT duo of Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu next closest at +800.
Like many draft entrants, Hutchinson did not compete in bench press at Indianapolis due to a schedule change putting the event on the same day as all of the other drills. At Michigan's pro day Hutchinson was able to put up 28 reps of 225lbs, which would have been 6th most at the entire combine, the most among edge players, and one more than teammate Hassan Haskins. Hutchinson was motivated by the same thing that helped him achieve the Michigan sack record, beating his dad. "I wanted to beat my dad at 26, so when I got to 26 I was like 'no, I gotta keep going'. I've been beating him at a lot of things this year, so I've been happy about that."
Hutchinson will now complete visits with teams and final interviews before heading to the NFL Draft at the end of April. If selected first overall, Hutchinson would be the first #1 pick for Michigan since Jake Long was chosen by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft.
DAX HILL
Dax Hill had a pretty successful combine, cementing his status as one of best safeties in the 2022 NFL Draft. Some scouts wondered if Hill could show top of the draft speed to get some teams thinking of a move to corner but one thing is for sure, Hill got the attention of multiple teams at Indianapolis. "Definitely more interest." Hill said.
Hill felt he could have done better at the combine but again his results were solid enough. Two areas where I felt Hill underperformed were with the 40 yard dash and vertical jump. There was some question whether Hill would try to improve from his 4.38 at the combine since he has previously posted sub 4.3 times. He did not run the 40 at the Michigan pro day but he did complete a 37" vertical jump, 3.5" higher than what he did at Indianapolis, and only 1" behind #1 rated safety Kyle Hamilton.
Hill now turns his attention to the NFL Draft where it now appears he is a safe bet to crack the first round. He possesses a unique skill set perfect for modern NFL pass defenses. Mock drafts have Hill as high as #11 to Washington where DC Jack Del Rio utilizes a Cover 3 defense that would fit Hill perfectly. His floor appears to be #30 to the Kansas City as the Chiefs have decided to move on from All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu. Hill knows where he goes is out of his control, so he's focused on things he can. "Everything is kind of up in the air, you don't know where you'll be picked at. The only thing I can control is how I perform, and how I interview."
JOSH ROSS
Josh Ross competed in Indianapolis knowing he was not going to be a guy that lit up all the measurables. Much like his brother James Ross III, Ross has never been the biggest, fastest, or strongest, but he will not be outworked. The Ross brothers are students of the game, taking their football knowledge seriously. There's a reason each contributed heavily in each of their seasons in Ann Arbor. Josh Ross leading the team in tackles in 2021 was not a fluke, and his game film can do a lot of talking.
"I'm a football player...that's going to earn it every snap." Ross said. Ross has been getting solid feedback from scouts and his agent. Ross strengths are obvious on tape, and he does a great job at selling them. When asked about what he brings to a team Ross said, "I'm a guy that is going to work his butt off and do anything that I have to do to benefit the team. I'm an instinctual football player, I'm very physical, I read and react very very fast."
Having spoken to James and Josh and watching them both play for nearly a decade, I am confident Josh is going to earn a spot on an NFL roster in 2022. His work ethic and true love for football, and everything that goes into it before the actual game, is what will allow him to exceed other's expectations of him. He will do well in interviews, and has a chance to sell himself into the middle of this draft. If he isn't selected, he will get a camp invite and do everything he can to make a squad, earning respect along the way.
ANDREW STEUBER
Andrew Steuber is another player who has starred where it matters, even if combine drills don't show it. A highlight of the Senior Bowl, Steuber was getting a lot of chatter heading into Indianapolis. At the combine, none of his numbers jumped off the charts, but he continued to do enough to sell himself as a solid depth piece in the NFL, and a potential starter on the inside.
Steuber has seen many pro days in his time at Ann Arbor, and he was excited for it to finally be his turn. "It was really special. It's a great place to showcase your ability...but also your knowledge of the game." Steuber said. Steuber met with every team at the Senior Bowl, but the Michigan pro day allowed him to meet with select teams who will be seriously considering using a mid round pick on the OL who allowed only 1 sack last season.
How Steuber projects to the NFL will vary for NFL teams, but he knows his versatility will be key. Despite starting at RT in 2021, he has also played at RG. He took snaps at C and playing on both sides of the line throughout this process. Having a guy that can play all over the line is a strength or any NFL roster, but Steuber is surprisingly quick for his size. Steuber has potential to be a starter in the league, and if he lands in the right spot he very well could be.
OTHER PLAYERS
Christopher Hinton and Vincent Gray competed at the NFL Combine and were also at the Michigan pro day.
Michigan also had a few players showcase their skills at their pro day that were not invited to the NFL Combine.
Stay tuned to TMBR as we will continue to keep you updated on the Wolverines heading into the NFL Draft in April.
