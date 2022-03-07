Recap: Wolverines at the NFL Combine

Eight Wolverines attended the NFL Combine. Let's recap how they did, questions they answered, and some they didn't.











DE AIDAN HUTCHINSON

PROS: Freak status confirmed. Hutchinson ran a 4.75 40 yard dash, better than both Bosas. He ran an ABSURD 6.73 3-cone drill for third fastest in entire combine, behind two WRs. His shuttle time was 4.15, second in the combine behind a WR. At 6'7" 260lbs, Hutchinson showed the agility of a slot receiver. His RAS (Relative Athletic Score) was a 9.86 out of 10. He ranks 20th out of 1,389 defensive ends scored in the metric since 1987. CONS: Bad day for the haters. Unless you think his arms being one inch shorter than you would like is a big deal, Hutchinson secured his status as a top 3 pick. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Multi-Year Starter/Pro Bowl Caliber







EDGE DAVID OJABO

PROS: David Ojabo, also a freak. I had Ojabo pegged for a 4.6 40, he finished with a 4.55, fifth among defensive lineman, and ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux. His 10 and 20 yard splits were awesome, and he ran decent shuttle. Ojabo is crazy fast off the edge, and it showed in Indy. CONS: Ojabo's opportunities were not going to be addressed at the combine. He is considered undersized. He is considered a pass rush specialist, and weak in the run game. A lot of that has to do with his lack of experience. I think he's a top 15 pick, picks 7-10 have a need, and no chance he gets past Ravens at 14 or Eagles at 15. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: NFL Starter/Top 10 Sack Performer







DB DAXTON HILL

PROS: Daxton Hill had a great combine and cemented himself as one of the best safeties in this draft. His 40 time wasn't the lights out time I thought he was capable of, but it was only .04 off the fastest for a safety. His 3-cone and 20 yard were fastest among safeties, and some of the best at the combine. He got Minkah Fitzpatrick comps from the NFL Network crew. CONS: One of the worst vertical and broad jumps for the safety position. It isn't his game so this wasn't shocking. He looked fluid in drills and has a legit chance to be a first round pick. Only thing that really took a hit is possibly consideration for him as a corner. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Early Backup/Future Starter at Safety or Nickel







RB HASSAN HASKINS

PROS: Hassan Haskins showed up to Indianapolis 6'2" 228lbs. Haskins strength wasn't going to surprise anyone, but still 27 reps of 225lbs raised some eyebrows. He's big, strong, and loves to hit. His ability to get the extra yard and pass protect with violence will get him drafted. CONS: Haskins confirmed he suffered an ankle injury against Georgia, which kept him out of the Senior Bowl and the rest of the events at the Combine. He's going to need to prove he is healthy at the Michigan Pro Day, and flash ability as a receiver if he wants to creep up draft boards. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Backup/3rd Down RB







LB JOSH ROSS

PROS: What Ross does best wasn't going to show up at the combine. Ross is a leader, on and off the field. His work ethic, and expectations of others, are what sets him apart. He's a great MIKE because his football IQ makes him a great QB of the defense. Hopefully he won over a front office or two during interviews. CONS: Ross did not test well in the three events he participated. His 40 time was one of the slowest among linebackers, while his vertical and broad jumps were literally the lowest. He also came in at only 6'0" after being listed at 6'2" on the Michigan roster. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Special Teams/Possible MLB in Loaded Defense







OL ANDREW STUEBER

PROS: His skill set makes him a better candidate at guard, but his versatility on the line will get him looks in the middle of the draft. His story, ability to overcome adversity, give him a chance. CONS: Andrew Stueber was a big story at the Senior Bowl, but was lost in the shuffle at Indianapolis. Stueber finished in the bottom third of each event that he competed in. Teams know that his strength IS his strength, and they know what his limitations are. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Backup OL/Potential Starter at G







DT CHRISTOPHER HINTON

PROS: Christopher Hinton's vertical and broad jumps were some of the best among defensive tackles. Not shocking numbers when you consider Hinton was also a star basketball player in high school. His 40 time was possibly better than expected, but nowhere near some of the absurd times we saw this weekend. CONS: Guys like Aaron Donald have changed the position forever. Hinton is more of an old school defensive tackle, and while there is still a place in the league for his type of game, he is much more scheme dependent. No pass rush, too slow off the line, he's a gap filler. POST COMBINE PROJECTION: Backup Nose Tackle/Practice Squad







CB VINCENT GRAY