Fast 7v7 made its way to Nashville from the Lone Star State and represented Texas to the fullest, capturing the Pylon 7v7 tournament title. The talented Houston-based program took down a loaded local team in Dream Team in the semifinals and raced past PPA Memphis in the title game. “It feels good,” said head coach Ro Simon. “It was great to see some of my top guys like Quay Davis and Brandon Campbell live their dreams. It’s their last year playing, so it was a big win for them and the team.”

Fast 7v7 took home the title at Pylon Nashville

Fast received a big boost at the quarterback position, adding 2022 California prospect Lucas Lenhoff, who led Ground Zero to the championship game at Pylon Nationals a year ago. Lenhoff was sensational as he guided Fast to an undefeated record in pool play and a pair of victories on the final day of competition. “We’ve had a relationship for two years,” Simon said. “I’ve been watching him, and I just felt like we needed to add a more polished quarterback to get our receivers the ball. I like the way that kid plays. I like his hunger. He really cares about playing 7v7.”