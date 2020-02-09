Recapping A Loaded Pylon Nashville Tournament
Fast 7v7 made its way to Nashville from the Lone Star State and represented Texas to the fullest, capturing the Pylon 7v7 tournament title.
The talented Houston-based program took down a loaded local team in Dream Team in the semifinals and raced past PPA Memphis in the title game.
“It feels good,” said head coach Ro Simon. “It was great to see some of my top guys like Quay Davis and Brandon Campbell live their dreams. It’s their last year playing, so it was a big win for them and the team.”
Fast received a big boost at the quarterback position, adding 2022 California prospect Lucas Lenhoff, who led Ground Zero to the championship game at Pylon Nationals a year ago.
Lenhoff was sensational as he guided Fast to an undefeated record in pool play and a pair of victories on the final day of competition.
“We’ve had a relationship for two years,” Simon said. “I’ve been watching him, and I just felt like we needed to add a more polished quarterback to get our receivers the ball. I like the way that kid plays. I like his hunger. He really cares about playing 7v7.”
Fast also won Pylon Houston and will head to a loaded Pylon Chicago tournament next weekend to face some of the top teams in the Midwest, including national power Midwest Boom, which is headlined by star recruits like Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Simon said. “Seven days are going to go by fast. We want to play (Boom). We’re looking to play the most well known organizations. It’s a measuring stick for me as a talent evaluator and being able to get my team ready. We want to play the best of the best.”
As mentioned, PPA Memphis reached the title game. While the team fell short of winning it all, it was consistent all tournament long and played at its best in bracket play, thanks in large part to four-star wide receiver Isaiah Brevard.
Tournament favorite Dream Team was up and down but gave Fast all it could handle in the semifinals. The squad featured highly touted prospects like Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson and four-star wide receiver Quenton Barnes.
Pylon will host tournaments in Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia next week.