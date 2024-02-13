Record 18 Wolverines invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Just after a month removed from winning the 2023 national championship, the 2023 Michigan football team once again proved its dominance with a record 18 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins in late February.
Michigan dominated college football in 2023, winning all 15 of its games and securing the 12th national title in program history. The 2023 Wolverines trailed in the second half just once all season and had 10 wire-to-wire victories en route to the championship.
NFL scouts made frequent trips to Michigan Stadium during the fall to get an in-person look at a handful of the most talented Wolverines, and now, NFL teams will have their chance to acquire their favorite Wolverines via the NFL Draft.
Eighteen Wolverines have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, where the players will participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash, the bench press (225 pounds), vertical jump and broad jump.
Below are the 18 players from Michigan's national championship-winning team that were invited:
QB J.J. McCarthy
RB Blake Corum
WR Cornelius Johnson
WR Roman Wilson
TE A.J. Barner
OL Karsen Barnhart
OL LaDarius Henderson
OL Trente Jones
OL Trevor Keegan
OL Drake Nugent
OL Zak Zinter
DL Jaylen Harrell
DL Kris Jenkins
DL Braiden McGregor
LB Michael Barrett
LB Junior Colson
DB Mike Sainristil
DB Josh Wallace
The record 18 players invited from one school breaks the former record of 16 set by LSU after its national championship season in 2020.
Jim Harbaugh predicted last summer that Michigan could have 20 players chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while that could be a stretch, it's certainly possible the Wolverines break Georgia's 2022 record of 15 players selected in the NFL Draft.
---
