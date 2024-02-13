Just after a month removed from winning the 2023 national championship, the 2023 Michigan football team once again proved its dominance with a record 18 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins in late February.

Michigan dominated college football in 2023, winning all 15 of its games and securing the 12th national title in program history. The 2023 Wolverines trailed in the second half just once all season and had 10 wire-to-wire victories en route to the championship.

NFL scouts made frequent trips to Michigan Stadium during the fall to get an in-person look at a handful of the most talented Wolverines, and now, NFL teams will have their chance to acquire their favorite Wolverines via the NFL Draft.

Eighteen Wolverines have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, where the players will participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash, the bench press (225 pounds), vertical jump and broad jump.

Below are the 18 players from Michigan's national championship-winning team that were invited:

QB J.J. McCarthy

RB Blake Corum

WR Cornelius Johnson

WR Roman Wilson

TE A.J. Barner

OL Karsen Barnhart

OL LaDarius Henderson

OL Trente Jones

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Drake Nugent

OL Zak Zinter

DL Jaylen Harrell

DL Kris Jenkins

DL Braiden McGregor

LB Michael Barrett

LB Junior Colson

DB Mike Sainristil

DB Josh Wallace

The record 18 players invited from one school breaks the former record of 16 set by LSU after its national championship season in 2020.

Jim Harbaugh predicted last summer that Michigan could have 20 players chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while that could be a stretch, it's certainly possible the Wolverines break Georgia's 2022 record of 15 players selected in the NFL Draft.