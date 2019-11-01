News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Can Michigan Flip Five-Star OL Myles Hinton?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.

Read the entire mailbag below.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Georgia offensive lineman Myles Hinton visited Michigan over the weekend.
Georgia offensive lineman Myles Hinton visited Michigan over the weekend. (Chad Simmons)

Hinton, the younger... What's your gut? — ggoblue

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}