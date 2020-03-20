With such a high profile QB recruit in JJ McCarthy in the 2021 class, why is it taking so long for more recruits to commit? — @kennygulo30

It’s definitely not JJ’s fault. The dude has been busting his ass trying to help Michigan recruit. In fact, McCarthy is one of the most valuable recruiting assets Michigan has right now as we’re in a sudden recruiting stalemate. Trust me, kids want to play with McCarthy. There is no other quarterback in the country that I would want leading my charge for 2021 recruiting. JJ is constantly texting and calling kids and developing true relationships. Michigan can step up its game on the recruiting trail in various ways, which I’ll address in the next question, but have some faith in JJ. He bleeds maize and blue and is doing everything he can.