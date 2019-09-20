Recruiting Mailbag: Which 2021 Prospects Should Michigan Offer?
The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.
Read the entire mailbag below.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
Who should Michigan offer that they have not? — jjrock123
I’m really surprised Michigan has not offered four-star 2021 Matthews (N.C.) Weddington product Will Shipley. The nation’s top all-purpose back, Shipley has draw comparisons to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. I’ve seen Shipley live, and he’s the real deal. While buzz is he’ll stay closer to home, Shipley is looking at schools up North. He has a visit set to Notre Dame and has offers in hand from Ohio State and Penn State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news