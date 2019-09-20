News More News
Recruiting Mailbag: Which 2021 Prospects Should Michigan Offer?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.

North Carolina running back Will Shipley holds several major offers.
North Carolina running back Will Shipley holds several major offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Who should Michigan offer that they have not? — jjrock123

I’m really surprised Michigan has not offered four-star 2021 Matthews (N.C.) Weddington product Will Shipley. The nation’s top all-purpose back, Shipley has draw comparisons to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. I’ve seen Shipley live, and he’s the real deal. While buzz is he’ll stay closer to home, Shipley is looking at schools up North. He has a visit set to Notre Dame and has offers in hand from Ohio State and Penn State.

