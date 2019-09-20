Who should Michigan offer that they have not? — jjrock123

I’m really surprised Michigan has not offered four-star 2021 Matthews (N.C.) Weddington product Will Shipley. The nation’s top all-purpose back, Shipley has draw comparisons to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. I’ve seen Shipley live, and he’s the real deal. While buzz is he’ll stay closer to home, Shipley is looking at schools up North. He has a visit set to Notre Dame and has offers in hand from Ohio State and Penn State.