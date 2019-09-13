News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 15:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Which 2021 Targets Can Michigan Land In Ohio, Texas?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.

Read the entire mailbag below.

Ohio running back Corey Kiner holds a Michigan offer.
Ohio running back Corey Kiner holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}