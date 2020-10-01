 Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Wolverines Football Close With Donovan Edwards?
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.

Read the entire mailbag below.

What would you say are the odds Donovan Edwards commits to Michigan? — TeddMau5

I’m feeling pretty good about Don ending up in Ann Arbor. I would put my percentage at about 70. His relationship with U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has grown stronger over the last few months, and he has obvious ties to the program. On top of that, I think the dead period helps Michigan in this race since he won’t be able to make official visits to Georgia and Oklahoma.

