Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland answered Michigan recruiting questions from readers and covered several important topics.
Read the entire mailbag below.
What would you say are the odds Donovan Edwards commits to Michigan? — TeddMau5
I’m feeling pretty good about Don ending up in Ann Arbor. I would put my percentage at about 70. His relationship with U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has grown stronger over the last few months, and he has obvious ties to the program. On top of that, I think the dead period helps Michigan in this race since he won’t be able to make official visits to Georgia and Oklahoma.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news