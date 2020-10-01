What would you say are the odds Donovan Edwards commits to Michigan? — TeddMau5

I’m feeling pretty good about Don ending up in Ann Arbor. I would put my percentage at about 70. His relationship with U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has grown stronger over the last few months, and he has obvious ties to the program. On top of that, I think the dead period helps Michigan in this race since he won’t be able to make official visits to Georgia and Oklahoma.