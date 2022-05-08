Recruiting Notebook: Spring evaluation period offers, top lists, misses

Today's piece provides every bit of information about who has been offered by Michigan in the third week of the spring evaluation period, who added the Wolverines to their top list, and more.

Each weekend will have a new recap story, which will also run concurrently with the Sunday Paper, that senior editor Brandon Justice has perfected these last few weeks.

This the first of a new edition of articles chronicling the most important happening of the week regarding Michigan football recruiting.

Swings and Misses

The biggest news that came out of the weekend was that 2023 St. James (M.D.) School four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan verbally committed to Notre Dame. Michigan made the top seven but it came very clear that the Wolverines were not going to land the younger brother of Caleb Houstan. For one, the timing of the older Houstan testing out the NBA Draft waters didn't help and of course, the fact that Notre Dame has been on a recruiting prowl with its 2023 class says a lot too.

Look, we've talked before about how playing for a flashy young coach and how recruits want to be the reason why they brought a program back to national championship conversations was going to be in the favor of Notre Dame. That has certainly hurt Michigan after losing out on the likes of Houstan, Sam Pendleton, Boubacar Traore, Preston Zinter, and more.

Going over the Buckeye state which saw 2023 Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East Rivals250 four-star interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld commit to Ohio State earlier this week. Siereveld at one point had Michigan in his list of top schools but left the program off after narrowing it down to just OSU, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

It seems to be this trend that has Michigan fans ready to hit the panic button for the 2023 cycle. Have even seen the conspiracy theory of Michigan punting for this class and focusing more on 2024 and 2025. But like previous years, especially in the 2022 class, the Wolverines will find a way to even itself out. Despite the Jim Harbaugh winter drama and everything else, Michigan is still perceived as a blue blood destination for 2023 athletes.

Michigan makes Top 10 for 2023 3-Star Safety

An unofficial visit with family two weeks ago was enough for Michigan to land in the top 10 for Alabama native T.J. Metcalf. The last name should sound familiar as he's the first cousin of NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.



Metcalf would head up north for the first time with his father and younger brother to sit down with safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and see the facilities. Harbaugh has been quickly building a connection with the Metcalf family while they go back with Minter since the latter's time at Vanderbilt.

TMBR talked to Metcalf's father, Tarrus Sr., about his son's willingness to visit schools and make a name for himself outside of his cousin. With the family's legacy at Ole Miss, it sounds like a no-brainer for Metcalf to continue that pedigree. But Metcalf's father and the rest of the family are adamant that they're not pushing anything onto him and are giving him the free rein to go anywhere.

Michigan might have done enough to earn an official visit from Metcalf. The sit down that the family had with Harbaugh was eye opening and they appreciate how much effort Harbaugh has put into recruiting Metcalf.



Michigan Makes Top 5 for 2023 Rivals100 4-Star DL

Will Norman, out of Florida powerhouse IMG Academy, recently dropped a top schools that involved Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan. Norman, originally from Camden, New Jersey, spoke with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman on Tuesday about his updated recruitment.

"I kind of just think of like a program where I can make an early impact but also come and learn," Norman said. "Not just this class, but (Michigan has) always send d-lineman here-and-there to the league. When I think of (Michigan), I wouldn't say d-line factory, but it is d-line factory. I want to keep them on my board and keep them around."

Michigan has found success in Camden with Brad Hawkins and Caesar Ruiz Jr. all hailing from southern New Jersey. Norman told Friedman that he's spoken to each of the aforementioned players about their experiences at Michigan and how Norman's commitment will continue that pipeline.

"(Michigan) is a school where kids from my city always grew up thinking that it's their dream school," Norman said. "To my community, that's big to me, obviously. (The guys who I know who went to Michigan), they kind of just keep it cool. Basically saying like '(Michigan) is going to take care of me.' It's home for them and definitely say it's where I should go."

Norman didn't say that every school on his top five will receive an official visit. It's almost guaranteed that Penn State will considering Norman has been there twice. He also visited both Florida and Texas A&M back in April.

Loaded Offer Slate

The Michigan coaching staff sent out a total of 26 offers since this past Sunday, mostly in the deep south in states like Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Alabama was the first stop of Jesse Minter, who'll handle the southern most parts of the country for the Wolverines. Minter recruited that area back when he was at Vanderbilt so he's very familiar to the level of talent that's being produced there.

Six of the 26 recruits are currently within the Rivals100 and Rivals250 for their respective classes. Eight of the recruits are rising freshmen and two are rising eighth graders. One of whom being a native of Michigan and is slated to attend Belleville High next year.

Five of the recruits didn't have a Rivals profile and they are 2023 Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley wide receiver Carter Hancock, 2025 Houston (Tex.) North Shore cornerback Devin Sanchez, 2025 Phoenix (Ariz.) Saguaro offensive lineman Logan Powell, 2026 Pickerington (Ohio) North wide receiver Zion Robinson, and 2026 Belleville (Mich.) High wide receiver Jaquan Stennis.