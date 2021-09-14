 Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down A Monster Recruiting Weekend At Michigan Wolverines Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 16:35:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down A Monster Weekend At Michigan

Five-star defensive backs Will Johnson and Domani Jackson visited Michigan Wolverines football recruiting this weekend.
Five-star defensive backs Will Johnson and Domani Jackson visited Michigan this weekend.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan recruiting following a big weekend on campus with multiple visitors.

Listen below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}