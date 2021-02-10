 Breaking Down Ike Iwunnah, New 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 07:00:00 -0600') }} football

Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Ike Iwunnah, New 2022 Commits

Texas defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Texas defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah signed with Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial assistant coach Ant Saincilaire to get more insight on 2021 signee Ike Iwunnah and also breaks down Michigan's two newest commits.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

{{ article.author_name }}