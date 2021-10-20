 Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan Wolverines Football DB Commit Damani Dent
Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan DB Commit Damani Dent

Florida defensive back Damani Dent holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down new Michigan safety commit Damani Dent and more on this week's recruiting podcast.

Listen below.

