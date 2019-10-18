News More News
Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan-Penn State Battles

Canadian tight end Theo Johnson is visiting Michigan next weekend.
Canadian tight end Theo Johnson is visiting Michigan next weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on Michigan recruiting and breaks down battles with Penn State with recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

