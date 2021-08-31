 Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Wolverines Football Flip Five-Star DB Domani Jackson?
Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Flip Five-Star DB Domani Jackson?

Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland talks about Michigan's pursuit of five-star USC defensive back commit Domani Jackson and more.

Listen to this week's show below.

