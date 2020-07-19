 Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Wolverines Football Land Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-19 09:00:00 -0500') }} football

Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Land Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas?

Atlanta wide receiver Jayden Thomas holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on where Michigan stands with a top target and recaps his trip to see a key underclassman.

Listen to the podcast below.


