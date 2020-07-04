Recruiting Podcast: Cristian Dixon Q&A, Elite 11 Recap
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver and Michigan commit Cristian Dixon on this week's show and breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance at Elite 11.
Listen to the podcast below.
