 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Cristian Dixon Q&A, Elite 11 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon is committed to Michigan (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver and Michigan commit Cristian Dixon on this week's show and breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance at Elite 11.

Listen to the podcast below.


