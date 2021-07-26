 Recruiting Podcast: Is Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Still In The Walter Nolen Sweepstakes?
Recruiting Podcast: Is Michigan Still In The Walter Nolen Sweepstakes?

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on where Michigan stands with five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen and more.

Listen to this week's episode below.

