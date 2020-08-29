 Recruiting Podcast: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit Evaluations From The Road
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-29 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Michigan Commit Evaluations From The Road

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on Michigan commits and targets from his time on the road over the last week.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}