 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Myles Pollard Q&A; Official Visit Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-18 16:21:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Myles Pollard Q&A; Official Visit Preview

Four-star defensive back Myles Pollard holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star defensive back Myles Pollard holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down this weekend's official visitors and is joined by four-star Michigan cornerback target Myles Pollard.

Listen to this week's show below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}