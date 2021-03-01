 Q&A With Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting CB Commit Will Johnson
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with new five-star 2022 Michigan cornerback commit Will Johnson and breaks down his game on this week's recruiting podcast.

Listen to the full episode below.


