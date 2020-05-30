 Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football Commit Junior Colson
Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with 2021 Rivals100 linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson on this week's show.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

