Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones

 Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Connor Jones
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 14:44:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan offensive line commit Connor Jones joinsThe Wolverine's EJ Holland to talk about his time at the BBQ at The Big House, season expectations and more.

Listen to this week's show below.

