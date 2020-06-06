News More News
Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds

Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with three-star 2021 offensive tackle and Michigan commit Tristan Bounds on this week's show.

Listen to the podcast below.


