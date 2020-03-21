News More News
Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with 2021 Rivals100 quarterback and Michigan commit JJ McCarthy on this week's show.

